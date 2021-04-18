Soccer-UEFA to consider 'all measures' to oppose breakaway Super League

European soccer's governing body UEFA says it will consider "all measures", including the courts, in opposition to plans for a breakaway European Super League to rival its own Champions League. In a joint statement with English, Spanish and Italian football leagues and federations, UEFA said it had learnt that clubs from those countries "may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League".

"If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we....(and) also FIFA and all our member associations - will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever," UEFA said. "We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way," the statement added.

