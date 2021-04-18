Left Menu

Waiting to hear from Boucher: De Villiers 'absolutely' ready to don South Africa jersey for T20 World Cup

AB de Villiers might have played his last game in the shortest format for South Africa in 2017 but the right-handed batsman is "absolutely" ready to be in the Proteas squad for this year's T20 World Cup slated to be played in India.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:03 IST
Waiting to hear from Boucher: De Villiers 'absolutely' ready to don South Africa jersey for T20 World Cup
Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.. Image Credit: ANI

AB de Villiers might have played his last game in the shortest format for South Africa in 2017 but the right-handed batsman is "absolutely" ready to be in the Proteas squad for this year's T20 World Cup slated to be played in India. De Villiers' last while ball game for South Africa was in February 2018 while he last played a T20I for the Proteas in October 2017. And with the kind of form he is, the right-handed batsman wants to be in South Africa's squad for the World Cup.

"I haven't had a discussion with Bouchy (Mark Boucher) yet. We are lined up to have a chat somewhere during the IPL but yes we have been talking about it," said De Villiers during a virtual press conference after RCB's win on Sunday. "Last year he asked me if I would be interested and I said absolutely. Coming into the IPL and looking at the form I am in and the fitness, also the situation, Boucher will looking to get the best 15 together," he further said.

"And if there is no space for me, then so be it but if I am in the squad it will be fantastic to see things fall in place. I am waiting to hear from Boucher towards the end of IPL and then I'll plan accordingly," the former South Africa batsman added. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and De Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

De Villiers said he doesn't mind playing at any position as all he wants is to contribute to RCB's win in the cash-rich league. "I am not too worried about where I play, obviously, if you want to go out and win man of the tournament, win the orange cap and all that kind of stuff, you should be opening the batting but those kinds of things have never been important to me. I want to win games for my team," said De Villiers.

"My role has been communicated well in advance and I have prepared mentally. At the moment I am floating between five and six, depending on the conditions and I am very happy to bat anywhere RCB needs me," he added. Earlier, RCB might have been 9/2 in the second over, but Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 ensured that the side posts a total of 204/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Along with Maxwell and de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Kyle Jamieson also played knocks of 25 and 11 respectively. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets. The Virat Kohli-led side has now won all their three games in the ongoing tournament and this is RCB's best-ever start to the IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada to set aside C$12 bln to extend main pandemic supports in budget - newspaper

Canada will set aside C12 billion 9.6 billion to extend its main pandemic support measures in a budget to be presented on Monday, the Toronto Star reported, as much of the country battles a virulent third wave of COVID-19 infections. The em...

Pak FM welcomes 'third-party mediation' role but denies India-specific agenda behind UAE visit

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday welcomed third-party mediation to ease Indo-Pak tensions but denied an India-specific agenda behind his ongoing visit to the UAE.I am here for a bilateral visit and not an India-spec...

MP CM asks people to stay indoors till April 30

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked people to stay indoors till April 30 to break the chain of rising coronavirus infection.The CMs appeal triggered speculation that the ongoing corona curfew, which is in for...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs Punjab

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday. Punjab Kings Innings K L Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61 Mayank Agarwal c Dhawan b Meriwala 69 Chris Gayle c sub RV Patel b Woakes 11 Deepak H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021