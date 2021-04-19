Left Menu

Juventus, Manchester United say 12 European top clubs agreed to establish Super League

AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs, the statements added. The agreement provides that the founding clubs will receive an upfront net grant of approximately 3.5 billion euros ($4.19 billion) in aggregate, the statements said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 04:04 IST
Juventus, Manchester United say 12 European top clubs agreed to establish Super League

Italy's Juventus Football Club and England's Manchester United said on Sunday that 12 European top football clubs have agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League, governed by its founding clubs. AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs, the statements added.

The agreement provides that the founding clubs will receive an upfront net grant of approximately 3.5 billion euros ($4.19 billion) in aggregate, the statements said. ($1 = 0.8356 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend NEVER MIND THE PREMIER LEAGUE...Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced late on Sunday night that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from w...

Venezuela makes second COVAX payment for vaccines as UN official visits

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday the government has made a second payment to the World Health Organizations WHO COVAX initiative to access around 11 million COVID-19 vaccines.Venezuela is in the grip of a second wave of th...

Soccer-FIFA disapproves of 'closed European breakaway league'

FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the proposed breakaway European Super League as it was outside of international football structures.In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from European federations to prime ministers, 12 of Euro...

Motor racing-Palou holds off late challenge for first IndyCar win

Young Spaniard Alex Palou won the IndyCar season opener on Sunday, fighting off a late challenge from two series champions to collect his first career win at the Grand Prix of Alabama. Palou, who made the move to Chip Ganassi Racing after l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021