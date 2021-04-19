Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League fans' groups unite to condemn Super League

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust said it was "deeply concerned" at their club's involvement while Arsenal's Supporters' Trust described it on Twitter as "the death of the club as a sporting institution". Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were named as six of the 12 founders of the Super League which has been widely condemned across the game and beyond and is likely to spark a bitter battle for control of the game in Europe.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 06:04 IST
Soccer-Premier League fans' groups unite to condemn Super League

Fans of the Premier League clubs named as part of the breakaway Super League launched on Sunday have joined forces to condemn the move with Chelsea's Supporters' Trust describing it as the "ultimate betrayal". The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust said it was "deeply concerned" at their club's involvement while Arsenal's Supporters' Trust described it on Twitter as "the death of the club as a sporting institution".

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham were named as six of the 12 founders of the Super League which has been widely condemned across the game and beyond and is likely to spark a bitter battle for control of the game in Europe. In statement the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said: "Our members and football supporters across the world have experienced the ultimate betrayal.

"This is a decision of greed to line the pockets of those at the top and it has been made with no consideration for the loyal supporters, our history, our future and the future of football in this country. "This is unforgivable. Enough is enough."

Unlike Chelsea, Tottenham's record of winning silverware has been lamentable over the past few decades and they have not won the English title since 1961. Their last trophy was in 2008 and while they have a state-of-the-art 60,000-seater stadium regarded as one of the best in Europe, they are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"The Board of Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust is deeply concerned by rapidly escalating reports linking Tottenham Hotspur Football Club with a breakaway European Super League: a concept driven by avarice and self-interest at the expense of the intrinsic values of the game we hold so dear," a statement on the THST website said. "Along with fan groups at Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, we wholeheartedly oppose the move to create a closed shop for Europe's elite."

The Supporters' Trust said a poll of its members in 2019 found that 81% were against Tottenham joining a Super League with only 3% agreeing. "We call on (owners) ENIC, the temporary custodians of our great club, to distance themselves from any rebel group and to consider the implications fully before making decisions that will fundamentally change the course of history for Tottenham Hotspur forever," it said.

"The future of our Club is at stake." Responding to the Arsenal Supporters' Trust post on Twitter, Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly group replied: "Solidarity needed now more than ever."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases from 16 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on April 18, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses

Asian shares hovered near 1-12 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.MSCIs b...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Breakaway Super League announced in storm of criticism

Twelve of Europes top football clubs launched a breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is certain to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue. The move sets up a rival to UEFAs established Champions Lea...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Breakaway Super League announced in storm of criticism

Twelve of Europes top football clubs launched a breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is certain to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue. The move sets up a rival to UEFAs established Champions Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021