Rugby-All Blacks hooker Coles recommits through to 2023 World Cup
Coles, 34, said he hoped to add to his 74 test caps and remain at the Hurricanes as a "one club man". "I'm so grateful to be playing the game I love, and grateful for the opportunity to continue with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby," he said in a statement.Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:27 IST
All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Super Rugby side Wellington Hurricanes through to the 2023 World Cup, NZR said on Monday. Coles, 34, said he hoped to add to his 74 test caps and remain at the Hurricanes as a "one club man".
"I'm so grateful to be playing the game I love, and grateful for the opportunity to continue with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby," he said in a statement. "The Hurricanes have been loyal to me ... so to continue my career with them will be awesome.
"I'm also looking forward to giving myself a chance to again play for the All Blacks. "It's a huge honour to play for that team and I never take my opportunities in the black jersey for granted."
A World Cup winner in 2015 in England, Coles was a member of the All Blacks squad that made the semi-finals at the global tournament in Japan in 2019. He played in five tests in 2020, starting in four of them. "It's fantastic news to have 'Colesy' recommit to New Zealand,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.
"He's such an influential player in our team: he's a world-class player, an inspiration to his team mates and we love his straightforward honesty."
