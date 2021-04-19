Left Menu

Mixed bag of results for AGS Event Duo Akhil Rabindra, Hugo Conde

The AGS Events Duo comprising Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian participating at the European GT4 Championship this year, and Hugo Conde faced tough tests at Monza, Italy in the European GT4 Championship on Sunday evening.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:51 IST
Mixed bag of results for AGS Event Duo Akhil Rabindra, Hugo Conde
Akhil Rabindra makes a comeback to European GT4 Championship. Image Credit: ANI

The AGS Events Duo comprising Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian participating at the European GT4 Championship this year, and Hugo Conde faced tough tests at Monza, Italy in the European GT4 Championship on Sunday evening. The duo finished thirteenth in the Silver category in race two at the circuit after having retired in Race 1.

The Indo-french duo driving the Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for AGS Events Racing Team had to retire in the race. Akhil had to take to the steering for race two to avoid action because of an incident where two cars crashed and stopped in front of him. This happened in front of him and thus resulted in him being pushed back in his position. However given the pace of the car (Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4) which resulted in his team finishing P11 at the qualifying, Akhil still managed to finish 20 laps in 50:34:074hrs thereby finishing 13th in the Silver Category.

"We are not content with Sunday's result, especially after what we could have achieved on Saturday. We are confident that we will have better outcomes in the races ahead," Rabindra stated. He further added, "Saturday's crash was quite a big one and all credit to our team that our car was ready just in time for race two. Though the car was not like Saturday and we didn't have the same pace for race two but we are confident of us having a great machine that will help us achieve favorable results."

The European GT4 Series now moves to Circuit Paul Ricard, France for Round 2 of the Championship from May 28-30. Akhil earlier in the European GT4 Series had finished 5th overall and would look forward to better results in the upcoming weekend. The race can be watched LIVE on the YouTube Page of the European GT4 Series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad procures 1000 oxygen cylinders to add more beds for COVID-19 patients

The Ahmedabad civic body has procured 1,000 oxygen cylinders from the Kutch district in Gujarat to add more oxygen beds in the city in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday.To cope up with the shortage of medical oxy...

Belgian artist's 'portable oasis' creates COVID-free bubble for one

When governments around Europe told people to create a bubble to limit their social contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, this was probably not what they had in mind.Alain Verschueren, a Belgian artist and social worker, has been strolling...

UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans

Britains government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday...

Bombay HC directs Maha govt to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections to Nagpur

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections immediately to the city by 8 pm on Monday evening. The bench consisting of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Modak have issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021