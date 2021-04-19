Lokuhettige banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption code

Lokuhettige banned for eight years under ICC Anti-Corruption codePTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:18 IST
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige was on Monday banned from all cricket for eight years after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
The ban for Lokuhettige, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and lower-order batsman, is backdated to April 3, 2019 when he was provisionally suspended.
''Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code,'' Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said in a release.
''The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind.'' The 40-year-old, who had retired in September 2016 after playing nine ODIs and two T20 Internationals for his country, was found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in January this year, following a hearing by an independent tribunal.
He was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in November 2019 for his involvement in match-fixing during a T20 tournament in UAE in 2017, where a Sri Lankan team participated.
The Tribunal found Lokuhettige guilty of: Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.
Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1. Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.
The Australia-based Lokuhettige has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan President vows action against perpetrators of Easter attacks
Two Sri Lankans detained in TN
Mastermind of Easter terror attacks identified: Sri Lankan minister
Odd News Roundup: Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status; Crowned, de-crowned, crowned again; chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant
Odd News Roundup: Chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant and Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status