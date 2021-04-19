Left Menu

Soccer-Borussia Dortmund reject European Super League plans

The ECA board members took a clear stance in rejecting plans for the establishment of a Super League. "Both German clubs on the ECA board, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, shared exactly the same stance throughout all discussions." The 12 clubs behind the breakaway Super League have called on UEFA and FIFA to open talks with them on their new competition.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:31 IST
Soccer-Borussia Dortmund reject European Super League plans

Borussia Dortmund will not join the breakaway Super League launched by 12 of Europe's top clubs on Sunday and are backing proposed reforms to the Champions League instead, the German club said on Monday. Clubs from England, Spain and Italy have signed up to the plans, while no German or French sides have yet to be associated with the breakaway.

The move sets up a rival to UEFA's established Champions League competition and was condemned by football authorities as well as political leaders. Dortmund said that they were committed to the European Club Association (ECA) along with fellow German side Bayern Munich.

"The board members of the ECA came together for a virtual meeting on Sunday evening, where it was agreed that the board's decision from last Friday still stands," Dortmund chief executive officer Hans Joachim Watzke said in a statement https://www.bvb.de/eng/News/Overview/Statement-on-the-discussion-of-Super-League-establishment on the club's website. "This decision dictates that all clubs wish to implement the proposed reforms to the Champions League. The ECA board members took a clear stance in rejecting plans for the establishment of a Super League.

"Both German clubs on the ECA board, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, shared exactly the same stance throughout all discussions." The 12 clubs behind the breakaway Super League have called on UEFA and FIFA to open talks with them on their new competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 60 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 12,131, an official bulletin said. The COVID-related death toll in Ladakh stands at 133, while 10,351 people have recovered from the infection since the outbreak...

Chrissy Teigen launches campaign to help women with fertility struggles

American cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen hopes to break the stigma around fertility struggles with a new campaign encouraging women to be more open about their troubles conceiving and seek necessary assistance.The 35-year-ol...

Emilia Romagna GP: Two people test positive for Covid-19

Formula 1 and FIA on Monday announced that two people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Emilia Romagna GP which was held in Imola, Italy on Sunday. 4,523 tests were performed on drivers, teams and personnel between April 12 to...

Doctors say clot treatment advice key to U.S. resuming J&J COVID vaccines

Resuming the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will require clear guidelines for the medical community on how to best treat patients that develop a rare type of blood clot, as well as alerting vaccine recipients...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021