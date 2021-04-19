Left Menu

COVID-19: Round 1 of Indian National Rally Championship 2021 pushed to June

With only three days remaining, the South India Rally, Round 1 of the Champions Yacht Club -- FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2021 has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the resultant government regulations.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:18 IST
COVID-19: Round 1 of Indian National Rally Championship 2021 pushed to June
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With only three days remaining, the South India Rally, Round 1 of the Champions Yacht Club -- FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2021 has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the resultant government regulations. The rally, which was supposed to run from April 23 and 25, has now been moved to June 25-27. The highly popular event received an overwhelming 70 entries, the highest in the 34-year history of INRC, including from a record 21 lady drivers.

"After all the enthusiasm, hard work and the huge efforts by the organisers, the drivers and all the fraternity, we would love to hold the rally but right now, it is 'safety first and speed next' and we are forced to postpone the event,'' Vamsi Merla, Director of Champions Yacht Club and the promoters of INRC said in an official statement. "We will continue to strive hard to promote motorsports but as always respect safety first,'' he further added.

The event organised by Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) was scheduled to concurrently run the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship Asia round (APRC). "Much as the sport is always our priority, we are very concerned about the huge spike in Covid-19 cases recently and are in receipt of the G.O.#346 dated 18th April 2021 from the Revenue & Disaster Management (DM-1V) department,'' Vicky Chandhok, chairman of the event said.

"With an all-time record of 70 entries of which 21 women, the enthusiasm for the sport has also grown and is at its peak. The promoter of the championship Vamsi Merla of CYC has put in massive efforts in promoting motorsport and after holding a number of discussions with him over the past few hours, we had to take this tough decision,'' he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar nominee Andra Day says Billie Holiday role made her 'braver'

American singer Andra Day says portraying legendary blues performer Billie Holiday has made her braver. The 36-year-old has been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her debut role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which looks at t...

Second Covid-19 wave in Delhi likely to peak within a week: Experts

The second wave of coronavirus in Delhi is likely to peak within a week after possibly hitting a positivity rate of 50 per cent before the numbers start to go down, senior medical experts said on Monday.Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of communi...

Pakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests

Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, m...

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.SII, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021