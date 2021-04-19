Left Menu

UK broadcaster BT condemns breakaway Super League plan

With a commitment to show Europe's Champions League until 2024, it said it strongly believes "that football makes a significant positive contribution to people's lives at every level, and this needs to be protected."

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:31 IST
The formation of a European Super League could have a very damaging impact on soccer in Britain and limit the contribution it makes to communities throughout the game, broadcaster BT said on Monday. BT, which pays hundreds of millions of pounds a year to show the Champions League, Premier League and National League matches, said the game needs to be protected.

BT, which pays hundreds of millions of pounds a year to show the Champions League, Premier League and National League matches, said the game needs to be protected.

"BT recognises the concerns raised by many of football's leading voices and fans, and believes the formation of a European Super League could have a damaging effect to the long term health of football in this country," it said in a statement. With a commitment to show Europe's Champions League until 2024, it said it strongly believes "that football makes a significant positive contribution to people's lives at every level, and this needs to be protected."

