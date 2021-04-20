Soccer-Outrage over Super League can bring unity to football: Palace chairman

Left Menu

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish joined in the condemnation of plans for a breakaway Super League by some of Europe's top clubs but said the turmoil could benefit football in the long-run by uniting the government and fans against it.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish joined in the condemnation of plans for a breakaway Super League by some of Europe's top clubs but said the turmoil could benefit football in the long-run by uniting the government and fans against it. Six Premier League clubs were among the 12 that on Sunday announced they were launching a breakaway league, a move that has been criticised by soccer authorities, fans and politicians.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has voiced his objections to the plan while sports minister Oliver Dowden said everything possible will be done to block the league. Parish told Sky Sports that the issue had been threatening to boil over for years.

"We all know it's been brewing for a long time ... We might look back on this and think it's quite a good day for football," "We've seen people massively overplay their hand. They were getting their way on so many things ... They've been chipping away in the background and it's difficult to get people to pay attention.

"So it feels like this was a bit of a gift. To unite Boris Johnson, Sadiq Khan ... every fan in the country, on a Sunday afternoon is quite a talent. We might get into a very good place after all this." Were the Super League to go ahead it would threaten the viability of the Champions League and also the appeal of domestic leagues, but Parish said he does not expect the project to come to fruition. "Of course you can't say never. The Premier League is the jewel in the crown and I don't think the government are going to allow it to get away," he added. "Apparently they've spent six months thinking about this. It strikes me as extraordinary, the miscalculation of public mood."

