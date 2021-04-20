Soccer-FSG will be 'run out' of Liverpool if Klopp departs: Carragher

Left Menu

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will be "run out" of the club in a week if they lose manager Juergen Klopp over the breakaway European Super League, former defender Jamie Carragher said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:50 IST
Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will be "run out" of the club in a week if they lose manager Juergen Klopp over the breakaway European Super League, former defender Jamie Carragher said. A group of 12 top European clubs, including Liverpool, said on Sunday they were launching the breakaway competition, sparking outrage across football and beyond.

Klopp told Sky Sports on Monday that his opinion on a breakaway league had not changed since 2019 when he said he hoped it would never happen. "The biggest thing is everyone's against it ... Klopp spoke about this in 2019 and made his stance very clear," Carragher said.

"If Liverpool lose their manager on the back of this in the next 12 months, then the owners will be run out of that club in a week. I can assure you of that." Liverpool have been owned by FSG since 2010 when they completed a 300 million pounds ($419.70 million) deal.

The takeover came after the club's previous American owners, Tom Hicks and George Gillett, had presided over a period of decline. "It hurts me more because this ownership bought Liverpool on the back of other American owners who ran the club badly and the fans got them out," Carragher added.

"These (owners) got the club for a steal. It's now six or seven times bigger, they've made their money and they won the lottery with Liverpool." ($1 = 0.7148 pounds)

