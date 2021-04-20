Left Menu

If young people don't watch an entire game, it's because it isn't interesting enough: Real Madrid chief

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has floated an idea of shortening the football matches from the slated 90 minutes to ensure that the game is "alive". Perez feels football needs to change and adapt if it wants to be the center of attraction between a new generation of fans.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has floated an idea of shortening the football matches from the slated 90 minutes to ensure that the game is "alive". Perez feels football needs to change and adapt if it wants to be the center of attraction between a new generation of fans. "Football has to change and adapt. We have to analyse why young people, 16-to-24-year-olds, 40% of them aren't interested in football. Why? Because there are a lot of low-quality games, and they have other entertainment platforms," Perez told El Chiringuito as reported by ESPN.in.

"It's a reality. They say the games are too long. We have to change something if we want football to stay alive. Sometimes we don't understand our children or grandchildren," he added. The Real Madrid chief claimed the game of football isn't "interesting enough" for the young guns. "They're different generations, the world changes. If young people don't watch an entire game, it's because it isn't interesting enough, or we'll have to shorten the games... There are matches that even I can't watch all of them, to be honest," said Perez.

The Blancos President has also brushed aside threats from UEFA President Alexander Ceferin who had said that the players participating in the European Super League will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. A group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to the Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

UEFA President Ceferin was also left fuming and he launched a scathing attack on all the 12 clubs involved and he made his intentions clear on what might be the fate of the players if they play the European Super League. "Every player can be calm because that's not going to happen. They won't be banned if they join the Super League," Real Madrid President Perez told El Chiringuito, as reported by Goal.com.

UEFA's Executive Committee member Jesper Moller on Monday also said that Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester City could be thrown out of this season's Champions League due to their involvement in the Super League. "Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea will not be banned from the Champions League or domestic leagues. Impossible, I can assure you of that. 100 per cent, it won't happen, the law protects us. This is impossible," said Perez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

