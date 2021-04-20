Soccer-Premier League ready to take 'all actions' available to halt Super League plans

Soccer-Premier League ready to take 'all actions' available to halt Super League plansReuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:58 IST
The Premier League said on Tuesday it is considering all actions available to stop the six English clubs from joining the proposed European Super League. Six Premier League clubs -- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur -- are planning to start a 20-team midweek European competition, a rival tournament to UEFA's Champions League.
"The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition," the Premier League said in a statement.
