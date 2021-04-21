Left Menu

Soccer-Super League says looking to 'reshape' after English clubs quit

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community". All six English participants - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - withdrew on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 06:19 IST
Soccer-Super League says looking to 'reshape' after English clubs quit

The breakaway European Super League, rocked by the departure of its six English clubs on Tuesday, said it would now focus on efforts to "reshape the project".

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations," said the statement. "Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community".

All six English participants - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - withdrew on Tuesday. The remaining clubs are Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona from Spain and Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus from Italy.

Inter Milan look likely to be the next to leave with the Italian news agency ANSA quoting a club source as saying "The Super League project in its current state is no longer considered of interest by Inter". The English clubs abandoned the project after a storm of protest from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

But although the project as envisaged just 48 hours ago now appears stalled the league still made their case for a revamp. "The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change," the statement said.

"We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic." "It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Indian American lawmakers, groups welcome verdict in Floyd death case

Several Indian American lawmakers and groups have welcomed the decision of a federal grand jury in Minneapolis holding Derek Chauvin, a former police officer, guilty on all three counts in the death of African American George Floyd.Justice ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall as virus worries return to haunt markets

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as concern about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outs...

China's Xi to attend climate change summit at Biden's invitation

Chinas President Xi Jinping will attend the U.S.-led climate change summit on April 22 at the invitation of President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Xi will attend the summit via video and will deliver a speech, ...

US: Chauvin found guilty on all three charges of killing George Floyd

A federal grand jury has found Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all three counts of murder of African American George Floyd last year.Floyd 46, was killed in a brutal abuse of police force on May 25 last year du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021