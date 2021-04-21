UK soccer governance to be examined after Super League falters -minister

UK soccer governance to be examined after Super League falters -ministerReuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:56 IST
Britain's culture secretary Oliver Dowden said that a decision by six English Premier League clubs to quit the European Super League project was not the end of the matter and a wider look at the governance of the sport was needed.
"It's very important that we don't see this as the end of the process," Dowden told Sky News on Wednesday. "What this is highlighting, more than ever, is the need to look at the wider governance of football."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
