The 28 teams that have qualified for the Olympic football tournaments discovered their group opponents after the official draw was conducted in Zurich on Wednesday. 16 men's teams and 12 women's teams have been drawn into seven groups.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:09 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Brazil, Germany in same group in men's football, Japan to take on South Africa in opener
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the men's event, Brazil and Germany, who faced off in the Rio 2016 final, were sent into Group D also comprising Cote d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia. Egypt, Spain, Argentina, and Australia have been placed in Group C

Japan was first out of the pot and drawn in Group A. They will face South Africa, Mexico, and France. In what will be the opening match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Japan will take on South Africa in Tokyo Stadium. Group G in the women's tournament not only features the two co-hosts of the next FIFA Women's World Cup, Australia and New Zealand, but it also gives the USA the chance for Olympic revenge over a Sweden side that eliminated them from Rio 2016 on penalties.

Japan will kick off the women's finals against Canada, with Great Britain and Chile making up the section, while China PR, Brazil, Zambia and Netherlands comprise the other pool. The women's finalists will fight for the gold medal at Tokyo's iconic new Olympic Stadium, which will also be the setting for the Games' opening and closing ceremonies. Sapporo, Miyagi, Kashima, Saitama, and Yokohama (Men's Final) will contribute to the Olympic passion by hosting exciting games until August 7, 2021.

"The draws were conducted by Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer. They were assisted by two FIFA Legends: Lindsay Tarpley, member of the USA women's national team and two-time Olympic gold medallist (Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008), and Ryan Nelsen, captain of the New Zealand Olympic squad in 2008 and London 2012," a FIFA statement read. Both the men's and women's Olympic Football Tournaments will be played in a group stage, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and bronze medal and gold medal matches.

Draw results Men's Olympic Football Tournament

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France. Group B: New Zealand, Korea Republic, Honduras, Romania.

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia. Group D: Brazil, Germany, Cote d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia.

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Group E: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile.

Group F: China PR, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands. Group G: Sweden, USA, Australia, New Zealand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

