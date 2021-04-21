Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to abandon the doomed Super League project, a statement from the La Liga side said on Wednesday. They became the first Spanish side out of the 12 founding members to abandon the idea, which appears set for failure after widespread criticism across the football world after it was announced on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:33 IST
Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to abandon the doomed Super League project, a statement from the La Liga side said on Wednesday.

They became the first Spanish side out of the 12 founding members to abandon the idea, which appears set for failure after widespread criticism across the football world after it was announced on Sunday. The six Premier League teams involved all withdrew from the project on Tuesday.

"The Atletico board, meeting this Wednesday morning, has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of its founding clubs its decision to not finally formalise their adherence to the project," Atletico said. "Atletico made the decision last Monday to join this project taking into account circumstances that no longer exist today.

"The squad of the first team and its coach have shown their satisfaction with the club's decision, understanding that sporting merits must prevail over any other criterion." Coach Diego Simeone said that he has spoken to club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin ahead of the announcement.

"We saw there were doubts about the situation and then what then happened last night when clubs started to withdraw from the Super League," he told a news conference. "I knew the club would take the best decision for the club. It's a nod to our people and the Atletico family, the employees, players and president.

"I was always confident of what the club would do because they'd always take the best decision for the club and we understand that this decision is the best for all concerned."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to join effort to curb climate-warming emissions from shipping -Kerry

The United States will join an effort by the International Maritime Organization IMO to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in the global shipping industry, climate envoy John Kerry announced on Tuesday ahead of a climate leaders summit Pres...

Mumbai: COVID-19 patient attacks nurse with knife

A case has been registered against a 45-year-old coronavirus patient for allegedly assaulting a nurse with a knife at a COVID Care Centre in south Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred at the facility located in Malabar Hil...

EXPLAINER-What is the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy?

The European Union on Wednesday published the climate change section of its sustainable finance taxonomy, a complex system to classify which investments are truly green.Starting next year, the long-awaited rules will decide which economic a...

UP panchayat polls: 60 held for disturbing voting process

Around 60 people were arrested here for disturbing the voting process during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said on Wednesday.The arrests were made in different parts of the district on the intervening night o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021