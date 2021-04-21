UAE's Qadeer Khan banned for five years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

United Arab Emirates player Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for which he was charged in October 2019. Khan admitted to being in breach of the following provisions under the Code:

Breach of Article 2.4.4 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019. Breach of Article 2.3.2 - disclosing Inside Information in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Netherlands v UAE series in August 2019. Breach of Article 2.4.5 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant.

Breach of Article 2.4.6 - failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code. Breach of Article 2.4.7 - obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation including by concealing information that may be relevant to that investigation.

Khan's period of ineligibility has been backdated to October 16, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended. Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager -- Integrity Unit, said: "Qadeer Khan is an experienced international cricketer who has received anti-corruption training. He should have avoided the people he knew were corrupt and reported any suspicions immediately.

"He has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a Tribunal. His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges. He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret for those he has let down," he added. Meanwhile, the ICC has charged Mehardeep Chhayakar, who has played domestic cricket in Ajman (UAE) with six counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC laid the charges on its own behalf as well as on behalf of Cricket Canada as its Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the Global T20 2019. These charges are supplemental to charges of October 16, 2019. Chhayakar has 14 days from April 15 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)