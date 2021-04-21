Left Menu

UAE's Qadeer Khan banned for five years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

United Arab Emirates player Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for which he was charged in October 2019.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:52 IST
UAE's Qadeer Khan banned for five years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code
ICC logo. Image Credit: ANI

United Arab Emirates player Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for which he was charged in October 2019. Khan admitted to being in breach of the following provisions under the Code:

Breach of Article 2.4.4 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019. Breach of Article 2.3.2 - disclosing Inside Information in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to Corrupt Conduct under the Code in relation to the Netherlands v UAE series in August 2019. Breach of Article 2.4.5 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any facts or matters that came to his attention that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Code by another Participant.

Breach of Article 2.4.6 - failing or refusing to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code. Breach of Article 2.4.7 - obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation including by concealing information that may be relevant to that investigation.

Khan's period of ineligibility has been backdated to October 16, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended. Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager -- Integrity Unit, said: "Qadeer Khan is an experienced international cricketer who has received anti-corruption training. He should have avoided the people he knew were corrupt and reported any suspicions immediately.

"He has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a Tribunal. His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges. He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expressed regret for those he has let down," he added. Meanwhile, the ICC has charged Mehardeep Chhayakar, who has played domestic cricket in Ajman (UAE) with six counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC laid the charges on its own behalf as well as on behalf of Cricket Canada as its Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the Global T20 2019. These charges are supplemental to charges of October 16, 2019. Chhayakar has 14 days from April 15 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka asks Chinese ship to leave Hambantota port after radioactive material found on it

Sri Lanka has asked a Chinese ship to leave the southern port of Hambantota after it was found to be carrying radioactive material, officials said on Wednesday.Anil Ranjith, the top official of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Authority SLAEA, s...

John Kelly like a master chess player: Michael B Jordan on his 'Without Remorse' role

Hollywood star Michael B Jordon, who plays John Kelly in Amazon Prime Vides adaptation of Tom Clancys novel Without Remorse, says his character is like a master chess player who methodically maps out every step along the way to achieve his ...

Promising pipeline of 4-5 vaccines in advanced clinical stages of development in India, besides 3 already okayed: DBT Secy Renu Swarup to PTI.

Promising pipeline of 4-5 vaccines in advanced clinical stages of development in India, besides 3 already okayed DBT Secy Renu Swarup to PTI....

Indonesia searches for missing submarine with 53 on board

Indonesias navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board that lost contact on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters. The 43-year-old subma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021