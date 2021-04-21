Left Menu

IPL 2021: Kiran More recovers from Covid-19, fit to re-join MI team bubble

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday informed that scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has recovered from coronavirus and he is fit to rejoin the team bubble for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:36 IST
Kiran More (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday informed that scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has recovered from coronavirus and he is fit to rejoin the team bubble for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). More has tested negative thrice in RT-PCR tests after completing his isolation. He contracted the virus before the commencement of the 14th edition of the league.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai-based franchise wrote, "Official Statement: Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests." "Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines," it added.

The BCCI's standard operating procedure (SOP) says a player/support staff who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier. "During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has played four games and accumulated as many points after winning two games. Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

