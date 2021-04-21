Left Menu

IPL 2021: We were 10-15 runs short on this pitch, says KL Rahul

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said that his side scored 10-15 runs short here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:29 IST
Punjab Kings players (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul said that his side scored 10-15 runs short here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. A dominating bowling effort from Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma had helped SRH restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 120 in 19.4 overs. In response, SRH (121/1) chased down the target with eight balls to spare thanks to a fine batting performance by Jonny Bairstow that left Punjab Kings gasping for breath.

"We knew what to expect here. Tried to get used to the conditions as quickly as we can. We were 10-15 short on this pitch. Bowlers tried very hard, but it's very hard coming into these conditions and adapting quickly," Rahul said after the match. The top-order batsman further said he wanted to take the game as deep as possible but they failed to get wickets in the middle overs.

"Hindsight is a beautiful thing. We knew they were going to come hard. It's tricky to have attacking fields. Was waiting for one of them to get out and then put pressure. Wanted to take the game as deep as possible. Unfortunately, we couldn't get wickets in the middle and that cost us. Every game is important for us and we've been in that position. It's not a bad position to be in. Hopefully, learn from our mistakes and keep getting better," he added. David Warner and Bairstow (63*) started off the chase in comprehensive fashion, taking SRH to 50 in style in six overs. In the next four overs, Warner slowed down a bit but Bairstow continued his onslaught and smashed timely boundaries.

While Warner did try to up the ante, Fabian Allen removed the SRH skipper in the 11th over to give Punjab Kings a glimmer of hope. But Bairstow and Kane Williamson didn't allow Punjab Kings to capitalise as the duo stitched a 48-run partnership to take SRH over the line quite comfortably in the 19th over. Punjab Kings will next take on Mumbai Indians on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

