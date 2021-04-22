Left Menu

Soccer-Bilbao dropped from list of Euro 2020 host venues - officials

The Spanish city of Bilbao has been dropped as a host venue for this year's European Championship after it was unable to guarantee organisers it could host fans in the stadium for matches. The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said last week they would offer Seville’s La Cartuja stadium as an alternative venue for Euro 2020 matches should Bilbao be stripped of its games.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 03:26 IST
Soccer-Bilbao dropped from list of Euro 2020 host venues - officials

The Spanish city of Bilbao has been dropped as a host venue for this year's European Championship after it was unable to guarantee organisers it could host fans in the stadium for matches. Local authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the city would miss out on the June 11-July 11 Euro 2020 tournament, having been due to host Spain's Group E games against Poland, Sweden and Slovakia.

UEFA were due to make a final decision on the hosting rights of Bilbao, Munich and Dublin, three of 12 proposed venues for the tournament, on Friday as they seek assurances that the trio would allow fans into their stadiums for games. The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said last week they would offer Seville's La Cartuja stadium as an alternative venue for Euro 2020 matches should Bilbao be stripped of its games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to join effort to curb climate-warming emissions from shipping

The United States will join an international effort to achieve zero emissions by 2050 in the global shipping industry, climate envoy John Kerry announced ahead of a summit of world leaders President Joe Biden will host this week. Were going...

ANALYSIS-Rich nations under fire for funding 'bridge fuel' gas overseas

More governments plan to end international coal financing Climate campaigners concerned about continued backing for gas Clean energy investment rising but far smaller than fossil fuels By Megan RowlingBARCELONA, April 22 Thomson Reuters F...

UPDATE 4-U.S. to join effort to curb climate-warming emissions from shipping

The United States will join an international effort to achieve zero emissions by 2050 in the global shipping industry, climate envoy John Kerry announced ahead of a summit of world leaders President Joe Biden will host this week. Were going...

U.S. Senate panel advances bill to aid Ukraine, pressure Nord Stream 2

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to deliver aid to Ukraine in its struggle with Russia and pressure companies helping to build Russias Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that could deprive Kyiv of lucrative t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021