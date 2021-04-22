Left Menu

IPL 2021: Dhoni knows what he's doing, pleasure to play under him, says Faf

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Faf du Plessis has said that skipper MS Dhoni knows what he is doing in the middle and it is an absolute honour to play under the former India skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:31 IST
IPL 2021: Dhoni knows what he's doing, pleasure to play under him, says Faf
CSK batsman Faf du Plessis (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Faf du Plessis has said that skipper MS Dhoni knows what he is doing in the middle and it is an absolute honour to play under the former India skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK hammered KKR bowlers all around the park to register a score of 220/3 in the allotted 20 overs. Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 95 while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 64 runs off just 42 balls. Skipper MS Dhoni also scored 17 runs off eight balls while Jadeja dispatched his first and only ball of the innings for a six.

"This was the most fluent I've felt so far. Felt the previous game things started to get better. Tonight was another step. It's about the rhythm of the flow of the hands. Few games before this and even tonight spinners were the best bowlers. Even Jadeja bowled well for us. The ball just grips a bit. We thought the seamers from the other side we can catch up," du Plessis told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "Gaikwad is a fantastic young talent. Those first couple of balls you can feel on edge as a batter. Beautiful to see him trust the timing and the technique. For a small guy he hits the ball a long way. Been very lucky playing under MS for a long time. He knows what he's doing, pleasure to play under him. There was dew tonight and then it was a proper batter's game. That's when Russell's at his dangerous when he's got nothing to lose," he added.

At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 31/5 but Andre Russell and Pat Cummins played knocks of 54 and 66 to keep Eoin Morgan's side in the hunt, but CSK managed to hold their nerve to register a thrilling victory. No one from KKR's top-order managed to stay at the crease for long as Deepak Chahar scalped four wickets. In the end, the target proved too much for Morgan's side to chase.

CSK is currently at the top of the points table with 6 points from four games. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

We are thankful to Centre for increasing Delhi's oxygen quota, but we need more: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

We are thankful to Centre for increasing Delhis oxygen quota, but we need more Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal....

Odisha reports record 6,164 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally soared to 3,88,479 as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 6,164 new cases on Thursday, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,965, a health official said.The state recorded ...

Indonesia looking for submarine that may be too deep to help

Indonesias navy ships on Thursday were intensely searching for a submarine that likely fell too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. Neighbouring countries rushed their rescue ships to support the compl...

Recession risk looms as Japan eyes 3rd state of emergency to contain pandemic

Japans government is expected to issue a third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures that could last for about two weeks, according to media reports, underscoring its struggle to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 case nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021