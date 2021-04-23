IPL 2021: Coming out of COVID was a big challenge, says Padikkal

Left Menu

Devdutt Padikkal might have smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman wasn't thinking about his hundred and just want to get his side over the line on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (Image Courtesy: Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Devdutt Padikkal might have smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) ton but the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman wasn't thinking about his hundred and just want to get his side over the line on Thursday. Padikkal's unbeaten 101 and Kohli's 72 not out helped RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets, thus registering their fourth straight win in the ongoing tournament.

"To be honest I was just looking to finish the game off, that's what mattered the most. We wanted to get the win as early as possible and when I was out there I was never really thinking about my hundred. For me it was important that we win the game," said Padikkal. The opening batsman has scored 137 runs in just three games in the ongoing IPL at a strike rate of 147.31.

"In the last two seasons, I've only looked to keep things simple and I have not tried to anything different and special. I have tried to be as consistent as possible and thankfully I have been able to do that," said Padikkal. Padikkal had contracted the virus before the start of the IPL season but he made a comeback in the second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"And Coming out of COVID definitely was a big challenge and I was really glad that I was able to contribute to the team's win from the second game," said Padikkal. "It was a good wicket to bat on. The Chennai and Mumbai wicket is completely different and the role we play is completely different on such wickets. It was just purely on the match and I was happy that I was able to do that," he added.

RCB will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. (ANI)

