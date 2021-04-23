Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday. European soccer's governing body UEFA could not confirm whether or not Seville had been named, stating only that a final decision on the 12 host cities would be revealed after its executive committee meets later on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:48 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Seville to be a host city for rescheduled Euro 2020 - source

The Spanish city of Seville is to be named as a host venue for the rescheduled Euro 2020 soccer tournament after Bilbao was dropped, a source close to the decision told Reuters on Friday.

European soccer's governing body UEFA could not confirm whether or not Seville had been named, stating only that a final decision on the 12 host cities would be revealed after its executive committee meets later on Friday. Bilbao was dropped as a venue on Wednesday after it was unable to guarantee organisers it could host fans in the stadium for matches.

As well as choosing Seville to replace Bilbao, UEFA will make a final decision on whether Dublin and Munich can host matches. All other nine host cities have confirmed they will be able to accommodate supporters at games with limited capacity. Seville's 60,000-capacity La Cartuja stadium, which has this year hosted two Copa del Rey finals plus the Spanish Super Cup final, is expected to be named as the venue.

The stadium is set to host all three of Spain's Group E games plus a last-16 match. The 2020 European Championship was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Serbia, Kosovo must work harder to normalise relations, Germany says

Germany urged Serbia and Kosovo to make more efforts to reach progress in talks about a normalisation of their relationship, more than 20 years after Belgrade lost control of its former southern province in 1999.It is the right time to cont...

Bombay HC takes suo motu cognizance of Nashik Oxygen leak incident

The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Nashik Oxygen leak incident in which 24 people lost their lives. The court has asked the state government to file a reply on it.As many as 24 people died in the oxygen tanker leakag...

Hong Kong stocks gain as healthcare, tech shares jump

Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by tech and healthcare plays amid signs of a flare-up in coronavirus in some Asian countries. The Hang Seng index rose 1.1, to 29,078.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2, to 11,067.84 point...

Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021