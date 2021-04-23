Soccer-Seville and St Petersburg handed Euro 2020 matches
Seville will replace Bilbao as a host city for Euro 2020 with St Petersburg in Russia taking the three games from Dublin, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said on Friday.Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:37 IST
Seville will replace Bilbao as a host city for Euro 2020 with St Petersburg in Russia taking the three games from Dublin, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said on Friday. UEFA's executive committee was meeting on Friday to finalise plans after Bilbao and Dublin could not guarantee fan presence at matches.
"Seville and San Petersburg - officially" tweeted Boniek, "There is a bit of work ahead of us, we start over, camp, journeys, all logistics". Boniek is an official of the Polish FA and Poland were due to play games in Dublin and Bilbao.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bilbao, Dublin unsure on fans for Euro 2020, risk being cut
UEFA tells match officials seeking autographs unacceptable
Soccer-Azerbaijan commits to 50% fan capacity for Euro 2020 games
FACTBOX-Soccer-Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities
Soccer-UEFA give four host cities, 10 days for more detail