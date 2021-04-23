Soccer-Seville and St Petersburg handed Euro 2020 matches

Seville will replace Bilbao as a host city for Euro 2020 with St Petersburg in Russia taking the three games from Dublin, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said on Friday. UEFA's executive committee was meeting on Friday to finalise plans after Bilbao and Dublin could not guarantee fan presence at matches.

"Seville and San Petersburg - officially" tweeted Boniek, "There is a bit of work ahead of us, we start over, camp, journeys, all logistics". Boniek is an official of the Polish FA and Poland were due to play games in Dublin and Bilbao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)