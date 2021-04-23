Left Menu

Reinvent and stay motivated: Ticha Penicheiro to RF Jr. NBA players on tackling COVID challenge

With Covid-19 forcing most sporting activities in India to be stalled, women's basketball Hall of Fame inductee Ticha Penicheiro has urged young players to deal with the challenge by applying the tools they've learned on the court to their everyday life.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:39 IST
Reinvent and stay motivated: Ticha Penicheiro to RF Jr. NBA players on tackling COVID challenge
NBA logo. Image Credit: ANI

With Covid-19 forcing most sporting activities in India to be stalled, women's basketball Hall of Fame inductee Ticha Penicheiro has urged young players to deal with the challenge by applying the tools they've learned on the court to their everyday life. The 46-year old Penicheiro, who won the WNBA championships with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2005, was interacting with young basketball players in India at an online clinic organised by the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program. Penicheiro, widely recognised as one of the best point guards in the history of the game, called on young players to reinvent themselves and find the motivation to stay connected with the sport.

"Life is about sharing your space with people. Whether it is about being a teammate, being a good sister, a good daughter, a good neighbor in society in general. Teamwork is super important to know how to navigate and to be a part of a system. Then there is perseverance that you learn the best from playing a sport. You are going to lose games, have injuries and that's life, and it is not easy and you're going to have a lot of hurdles," Penicheiro said. "It teaches you to not quit. Basketball gives you a lot of tools that you can apply in real life. Besides perseverance, the other thing is to have a positive mindset. To make sure that you face all these circumstances that we are living in, it is important to be positive. Basketball has definitely helped me to cope with the situation we are living in right now.

"These are unprecedented times and unfortunately, we are all living in a time we have never lived in before. We all have to get used to living in these new times. If we can have a little more motivation, like these sessions, it is amazing. We all have to reinvent ourselves. So, this is the best time to do stuff at home," she added. Since inception in 2013, the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program has reached more than 11 million youth in 13,000 schools in 34 cities across India. In the absence of on-ground activities this year, the program is hosting a 12-week Live virtual clinics featuring NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players, legends and coaches. The program aims to engage participants in skill development, leadership and life skills sessions and among those who have already conducted sessions are NBA legends Roy Hibbert & Sam Perkins, WNBA players Sydney Colson, Azura Stevens & Dearica Hamby and Roy Rana, Assistant Coach of Sacramento Kings.

On Saturday, the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA morning live session will feature Tyrese Haliburton, who has been making waves in the NBA in his first season with the Sacramento Kings, making him among the contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UK says French fisherman protests over licensing unjustified

Protests by French fisherman over perceived delays in the issuance of licences to fish in British waters were unjustified, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Friday.We have issued licences to all vessels that have met t...

Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.The measures will go into effect from April 25 to Ma...

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Amplitude Solution receives FDA authorization for COVID-19 testing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for Thermo Fisher Scientific Amplitude Solution with the TaqPath COVID-19 High-Throughput...

Tanzania warns fishermen to keep off ocean ahead of rare cyclone

Tanzania has asked fishermen to avoid going into the ocean off the coast of its commercial capital Dar es Salaam and its southern Mtwara region ahead of the landing of Tropical Cyclone Jobo on Sunday, a senior official said on Friday. Tropi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021