Have to be patient for opportunities as team is in good form: Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Young defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess feels he has to be patient for opportunities to come his way ahead of the Tokyo Olympics as the team is doing well at the moment.

The 22-year-old along with ten other teammates -- including senior pros Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, SV Sunil and Ramandeep Singh -- have been training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru and was part of the 22-member squad, who returned from a victorious Argentina tour. ''I was closely watching the team during the Argentina tour, and the Europe Tour before that as well. We showed that, on our day, we can match up with any side,'' Nilam said in a release issued by Hockey India.

''The team is in good shape right now and we have continue to build on this momentum. It was good to see some of the senior players like Manpreet bhai and Rupinder bhai back in the team and perform so well.'' Nilam, who has 14 international caps to his name, is waiting to earn his place in the team.

''It is a part and parcel of the game for any young player. The credit has to be given to the ethos set by Chief Coach Graham Reid and the senior players; they never make you feel any less important because you're a young player who hasn't played a lot recently,'' he said.

''My focus is on making the best use of the opportunities I receive, whether in training or on the pitch. I have realised that one has to be patient to survive in international hockey.

