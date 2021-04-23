Left Menu

IPL 2021: Unfortunately have to undergo knee surgery, wish SRH the best, says Natarajan

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan on Friday said that he will undergo a knee surgery and will miss being a part of the remaining games of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:29 IST
SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan on Friday said that he will undergo a knee surgery and will miss being a part of the remaining games of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "I'm sad to miss the remaining games this season. Since I played well last season and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season. Thank you to SRH family, support staff and players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I'm going to miss the SRH family this season. I have no words to say right now. I wish SunRisers go out and win every game. Best wishes," the pacer said in a video posted on SRH's official Twitter handle.

"Natarajan has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and we along with the entire squad wish him a speedy recovery," SRH captioned the post.The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the last two games of SRH and he just played two games this season, taking two wickets. SRH has played four games in this IPL season so far, winning one and losing three. In their last game against Punjab Kings, the David Warner-led side registered a nine-wicket victory.

After the fixture against Punjab Kings, skipper Warner gave a fitness update on Natarajan, saying: "He has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine." "We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point," he added.

Natarajan had also missed four T20Is against England and he only made his way back into the team for the final T20I of the five-match series after working on his knee at the National Cricket Academy. SRH will next take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

