Vihari scores 32 in second outing but Warwickshire in trouble against Essex

Vihari scores 32 in second outing but Warwickshire in trouble against EssexPTI | Birmingham | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:09 IST
India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari gave a far better account of himself in his second County match for Warwickshire but couldn't build on a steady start, scoring 32 against Essex on Friday.
Vihari was out for 0 and 8 on his County debut against Nottinghamshire but looked far more assured while batting on the second day.
He also shared a 49-run stand with Sam Hain (36).
At the time of this report, Warwickshire were 136 for five in reply to Essex's first-innings score of 295.
Vihari, who batted at No. 3, faced 71 balls in 94 minutes and struck five boundaries.
The first couple of boundaries were off right-arm medium fast bowler Sam Cook and he also got two against former South African off-spinner Simon Harmer.
Having reached the 30s with a boundary off new ball bowler Jamie Porter, he edged the very next delivery.
