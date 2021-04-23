Vihari scores 32 in second outing but Warwickshire in trouble against Essex

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari gave a far better account of himself in his second County match for Warwickshire but couldn't build on a steady start, scoring 32 against Essex on Friday.

Vihari was out for 0 and 8 on his County debut against Nottinghamshire but looked far more assured while batting on the second day.

He also shared a 49-run stand with Sam Hain (36).

At the time of this report, Warwickshire were 136 for five in reply to Essex's first-innings score of 295.

Vihari, who batted at No. 3, faced 71 balls in 94 minutes and struck five boundaries.

The first couple of boundaries were off right-arm medium fast bowler Sam Cook and he also got two against former South African off-spinner Simon Harmer.

Having reached the 30s with a boundary off new ball bowler Jamie Porter, he edged the very next delivery.

