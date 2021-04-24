IPL 2021: With eye on rising Covid-19 cases, SRH players urge people to stay at home
With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) stepped forward to urge everyone to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly virus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:20 IST
With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) stepped forward to urge everyone to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly virus. SRH posted a video on their official Twitter account in which the players can be seen giving a message, urging people to stay home and safe.
In the video, Manish Pandey says: "Hey, Orange Army we are looking at the second wave of Covid-19." Then Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, David Warner, and Kane Williamson appear to give away the message of asking people to stay home.
"It's growing at an alarming speed, we hope everyone is staying home and staying safe," says Bairstow and it is followed by Jason Holder, who says: "Our thoughts are with you while we stay away from home." Vijay Shankar then appears saying: "You the Orange Army are our strength. You are the wind beneath our wings."
The message is finally capped off with skipper Warner saying: "And together we will come out of this stronger." India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.
According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India is critical part of solution to climate crisis: US Congresswoman
India has accelerated work on Chabahar Port, likely to be declared operational by May: CRS
Coal's share in India's power mix hits highest in over 2 years
Indian couple found dead in US after 4-yr-old girl seen crying
India to review COVID-19 vaccines after blood clot warning - report