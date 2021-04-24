Left Menu

Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Women’s Six Nations title by edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added the extras to make amends for two earlier penalty misses.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:55 IST
Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title
Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added the extras to make amends for two earlier penalty misses. Image Credit: pixabay

England sealed a third consecutive Women's Six Nations title by edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.

Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added the extras to make amends for two earlier penalty misses. France came out firing in the second half and reduced the gap to one point through the boot of Caroline Drouin as the error count of a nervy English side climbed.

But the Red Roses wrestled back the momentum in the closing stages and Scarratt's last-minute penalty sealed the victory. "It doesn't need to be big, flamboyant scorelines every week," Scarratt told the BBC.

"The defence was unreal and we had to dig in. I could have made it easier with a couple of penalties in the first half but I'm really proud of the effort. The desire to not let them over the tryline was superb." The format of the competition was changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with England and France facing off in the final as the winners of two three-team groups, rather than the usual six-team round-robin format.

France travelled to London on the back of seven straight defeats to England, but three of those were by a margin of two points and another close encounter between the two heavyweights of European women's rugby soon unfolded. Scarratt screamed in frustration after missing a penalty early on and the England captain skewed another simple kick wide five minutes later, before going off for 10 minutes as she passed a Head Injury Assessment.

France full-back Emilie Boulard's try was disallowed for a forward pass and Drouin pulled a penalty wide of the target. The first points eventually arrived in the dying seconds of the half when Cleall, picked at number eight ahead of captain Sarah Hunter, bundled over the line from the base of a ruck, having started the move by charging out of a scrum towards the posts.

France came out strongly after the break and Drouin's penalty hit the post on the 43rd minute, but she slotted home her next attempt three minutes later. Errors started to creep into the English performance but their ferocious defence held firm until Drouin's boot reduced the gap to one point with seven minutes remaining.

With the game on a knife-edge, the hosts regained control and put the result beyond doubt with Scarratt's late penalty. "It was a really tough, physical game and we knew it would come down to the wire. In terms of physical application both sides really put a great effort in," said England head coach Simon Middleton.

"Two teams put each under massive pressure, the breakdown was a complete fight and the physios will be really busy. It was a brutal affair." Earlier, Ireland sealed third place with a 25-5 win over Italy in Dublin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vice president to speak with Mexican president on tree-planting proposal

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will speak with Mexicos president on May 7 about his proposal to expand a tree-planting program to Central America as way to reduce poverty and migration, Mexicos foreign minister said on Saturday.Mexican P...

Turkey says U.S. recognition of Armenian genocides has no legal basis

Turkey on Saturday slammed U.S. President Joe Bidens decision to recognise the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, saying the statement had no legal basis and would open a deep wound in bilateral ties.This state...

Oil Tanker off Syria coast on fire; Govt says drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said a fire has erupted in a tanker on its coast after what it said was a suspected drone attack on Saturday.The official state news agency said the fire in the oil tanker outside Baniyas refinery has been extinguished.T...

Rapper DMX memorial service to be livestreamed from Brooklyn's Barclays Center

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by his stage name DMX or Dark Man X, will be mourned by fans around the world in a livestreamed event from Brooklyns Barclays Center on Saturday.Simmons, 50, died on April 9 after suffering a he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021