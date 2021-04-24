Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over Millwall

Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over MillwallReuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:27 IST
Watford earned a promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after defeating Millwall 1-0 in the (second-tier) Championship match at Vicarage Road.
The win ensured Watford guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion spots alongside Championship leaders Norwich City, who booked their top-flight spot last weekend.
