Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over Millwall

Watford earned a promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after defeating Millwall 1-0 in the (second-tier) Championship match at Vicarage Road.

The win ensured Watford guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion spots alongside Championship leaders Norwich City, who booked their top-flight spot last weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)