Left Menu

Soccer-New boys Istiklol humble former champions Al Hilal

Former champions Al Hilal were handed a 4-1 thrashing by tournament debutantes Istiklol in Riyadh on Saturday as the club from Tajikistan moved to the top of the Group A standings in the Asian Champions League. The Saudi Arabian side, who won the title in 2019, had taken the lead through Bafetimbi Gomis but a brace apiece for Manuchekhr Dzhalilov and Manuchehr Safarov earned Istiklol a win that puts them on top of the group with two games remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 05:20 IST
Soccer-New boys Istiklol humble former champions Al Hilal

Former champions Al Hilal were handed a 4-1 thrashing by tournament debutantes Istiklol in Riyadh on Saturday as the club from Tajikistan moved to the top of the Group A standings in the Asian Champions League.

The Saudi Arabian side, who won the title in 2019, had taken the lead through Bafetimbi Gomis but a brace apiece for Manuchekhr Dzhalilov and Manuchehr Safarov earned Istiklol a win that puts them on top of the group with two games remaining. Only the winners in each of the 10 groups in the newly expanded competition are guaranteed to advance to the next round, where they will be joined by the six best runners-up.

Istiklol have seven points and lead Group A from Al Hilal by virtue of a better head-to-head record against the Saudis with Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates in third on four points after their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan's AGMK. Gomis gave Al Hilal the lead with a header that beat goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov via the inside of the post in the 24th minute but, by halftime, Istiklol were in front.

Dzalilov claimed his first six minutes before the break when he poked home from close range and, with a minute remaining in the half, he struck again with a fine effort from outside the penalty area. Safarov's miss-hit cross evaded goalkeeper Abdullah Al Maiouf four minutes into the second half to extend Istiklol's lead and the win was sealed in the 53rd minute when the winger claimed his second with a low drive into the bottom corner.

In Group C in Jeddah, Qatar's Al Duhail remain in pole position, one point ahead of Esteghlal after the pair shared a 2-2 draw. Kenyan striker Michael Olunga scored his sixth goal in three games with a brace against the Iranians as Cheick Diabate and Mehdi Ghayedi netted for Esteghlal.

Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli moved level on seven points with Esteghlal with a 2-1 win over Al Shorta of Iraq, who now have no chance of finishing in the top two positions. Clubs from the west of Asia are playing the group games of the Asian Champions League in centralised hubs due to the ongoing pandemic.

Teams in the east of the continent will hold their group matches in June and July, with the knockout rounds scheduled to start in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UK officials close to deal to buy tens of millions more doses of Pfizer vaccine - Sunday Times

UK officials are close to finalising a deal to purchase tens of millions more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in time for a third booster dose to be given to the elderly this autumn, the Sunday Times reported httpsbit.ly3gDd8dd.Governm...

SE Asian nations say consensus reached on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmars junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, but he did not explicitly respond to demands to halt the killing of civilian protesters.Its beyond ou...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf-Make it snappy Clark risks life and limb playing shot from gator territoryAmerican Wyndham Clark earned bragging rights on Saturday as he risked a possible alligator encounter to sec...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosionAn industrial plant dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in Brazils northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021