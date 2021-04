Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Make it snappy: Clark risks life and limb playing shot from gator territory

American Wyndham Clark earned bragging rights on Saturday as he risked a possible alligator encounter to secure a shot at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Playing alongside South Africa's Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where television pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round alone.

NHL roundup: Kirill Kaprizov (2 goals) leads Wild past Kings

Kirill Kaprizov continued his stellar rookie season, scoring two goals to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Kaprizov leads all NHL rookies with 21 goals and 40 points. He has six goals and three assists in eight games against the Kings this season, and he broke Wild's rookie record for power-play goals by scoring his seventh on Friday.

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty into Stuttgart final

Top seed and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia rallied to beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the final at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. Barty, who was playing on her 25th birthday, picked up her third straight win over Svitolina.

MLB roundup: deGrom strikes out career-high 15 in Mets' win

Jacob deGrom continued making history Friday night, when the New York Mets ace struck out a career-high 15 in a two-hit shutout and also doubled home the game's first run in a 6-0 win over the visiting Washington Nationals. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak. The Nationals had a two-game winning streak halted.

Owners of Manchester United set 4 billion pounds asking price to sell club - Irish Mirror

The owners of Manchester United have set 4 billion pounds ($5.55 billion) as the asking price to sell the football club, the Irish Mirror reported https://bit.ly/2S1oZYx on Saturday. "City investors believe a bid close to their £4 billion asking price would tempt brothers Joel and Avram (Glazer), who effectively run the club, to relinquish control", the newspaper said, without mentioning the source of its information.

Astros' Jose Altuve close to return after positive COVID-19 test

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve revealed Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19, but the six-time All-Star is close to returning to the lineup. Altuve was one of five Astros placed on the injured list on April 14. The other four returned earlier this week while Altuve remained out.

Tennis-Karatsev stuns Djokovic to reach Serbia Open final

Novak Djokovic crashed out of his own tournament after Russia's Aslan Karatsev beat him 7-5 4-6 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Serbia Open final and avenge the Australian Open semi-final defeat by the world number one. Djokovic suffered his second successive shock exit on red clay in quick succession after he was beaten by Briton Dan Evans in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, having failed to convert a barrage of break points against Karatsev.

NBA roundup: Nets nip Celtics, claim 1st in East

Joe Harris scored 20 points as the Brooklyn Nets survived a rough shooting night by Kyrie Irving and withstood a late charge by the Boston Celtics to record a 109-104 victory on Friday in New York. The Nets moved a half-game ahead of the idle Philadelphia 76ers into the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Report: Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori to fight in June

A middleweight title fight between reigning champ Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori is expected to take place at UFC 263 on June 12. UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Saturday that contracts are being finalized to set the 185-pound title fight.

Exclusive: Online bookmaker Betway parent nears $5.1 billion deal to go public -sources

Super Group, the parent company of online bookmaker Betway, is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition firm Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp at a valuation of about $5.1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The deal comes as Betway, which has its roots in Europe, expands in the United States. Betway has agreed to acquire Digital Gaming Corp, tapping the online sports betting and gaming market in 10 U.S. states, according to the sources.

