Soccer-Phoenix strike late to deny Adelaide Utd top spot in A-League

"I'm pleased with the point but I think we should have won that game," he told reporters. "A very entertaining game ... both sides fighting for the result but we should have won tonight." After beating Victory 7-0 in the Melbourne derby last weekend, City came down to earth with a bump in Campbelltown on Saturday when Macarthur substitute Michael Ruhs snatched a 77th minute equaliser.

Adelaide United missed out on the chance to move top of the A-League when they lost 2-1 to Wellington Phoenix on Sunday, capping a weekend when none of the top five clubs were able to manage a win. A stoppage-time penalty from Israeli striker Tomer Hemed gave the New Zealand club all three points in Wollongong and dashed Adelaide's hopes of moving above Melbourne City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by fifth-placed Macarthur on Saturday.

City remain top by a point from Central Coast Mariners, who played out a 2-2 thriller with reigning champions Sydney FC in Gosford on Saturday. The Mariners, who are a point ahead of Adelaide in third place and three clear of Sydney in fourth, took a 2-0 lead in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 at Central Coast Stadium.

Sydney hit back with a goal from Serbian forward Milos Ninkovic just before halftime and substitute Trent Buhagiar lashed home the equaliser eight minutes from time. Brazilian striker Bobo had two goals disallowed for offside and Sydney coach Steve Corica felt at least one of the decisions had been flat-out wrong.

"I'm pleased with the point but I think we should have won that game," he told reporters. "A very entertaining game ... both sides fighting for the result but we should have won tonight."

After beating Victory 7-0 in the Melbourne derby last weekend, City came down to earth with a bump in Campbelltown on Saturday when Macarthur substitute Michael Ruhs snatched a 77th minute equaliser. "I think it was a missed opportunity for three points," said City coach Patrick Kisnorbo.

"I thought we did enough to win the game, I think they had one shot on goal, which was the goal. But we learn and we move on." Victory sacked coach Grant Brebner after the derby humiliation and the change had the desired effect with caretaker Steve Kean overseeing a 5-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday. (Editing by Michael Perry)

