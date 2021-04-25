Left Menu

SL vs Ban: Batsmen dominate as first Test ends in draw

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday.

ANI | Pallekele | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:48 IST
SL vs Ban: Batsmen dominate as first Test ends in draw
First Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ends in a draw (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday. Bangladesh picked up five wickets in the morning session of Day Five as Sri Lanka declared their innings at 648/8, leading by 107. In reply, Bangladesh scored 100/2 in the second essay before persistent rain forced the umpires to call off the game.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit a double ton while Dhananjaya de Silva scored a classy hundred as the hosts didn't lose a single wicket on Saturday. Sri Lanka had ended Day Four at 512/3. On Day Five, Bangladesh got the breakthrough as Taskin Ahmed cleaned up de Silva (166), breaking the solid 345-run partnership between him and Karunaratne.

Minutes later, Taskin took another wicket as Karunaratne (244) departed after hitting the tenth highest score by a Sri Lanka batsman in Test cricket. Sri Lanka lost a flurry of wickets in the first session which saw the hosts decalring at 648/8 after going into the lunch with a lead of 107 runs.

Bangladesh got off to bad start in the second innings as the visitors lost two quick wickets. Suranga Lakmal removed Saif Hassan and Najmul Hossain to reduce Bangladesh to 27/2. But Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque took the visitors to 100/2 at Tea, after which no play was possible due to incessant rains. The second and final Test match between the two teams will begin on April 29 at the same venue.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 541/7d and 100/2 (Tamim Iqbal 74*; Suranga Lakmal 2-21); Sri Lanka 648/8 d (Dimuth Karunaratne 244, Dhananjaya de Silva 166; Taskin Ahmed 3/112). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

11,000 more construction workers to get Rs 5,000 aid in coming days: Delhi govt

Nearly 11,000 more construction workers in the national capital registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 in the coming days, a statement from the offi...

Amid oxygen shortage, Jaipur Golden Hospital denies more admission requests

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi continued to scramble for a continuous oxygen supply and denied admission requests from more patients on Sunday, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid shortage of the life-saving gas.The hospital current...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021