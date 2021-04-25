Left Menu

IPL 2021: I'm 100pc confident RCB will win the match, says Chahal

Ravindra Jadeja might have smashed 37 runs in the final over of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings but spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is "100 per cent confident" that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will win the game.

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and skipper Virat Kohli (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Ravindra Jadeja might have smashed 37 runs in the final over of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings but spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is "100 per cent confident" that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will win the game. A business end master-class from Jadeja powered CSK to 191/4 against RCB in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

In the last four overs, CSK scored 57 runs with 37 coming in the final six balls as Jadeaj unleashed the beast within himself. The all-rounder smashed 62 runs in just 28 balls as CSK scored 191 in the 20 overs. Jadeja took on Harshal Patel, who has been the pick of RCB bowlers, and whacked five sixes in his final over. "We thought it was a 170 wicket, Jaddu played so well in the last over. It is not a bad track, we can chase this if we bat well. I was bowling pretty well," Chahal told host broadcaster Star Sports after the first innings.

"If you go at economy of 7-8 here, it is fine. The spinners will have a role. It is not a typical Mumbai wicket, it is dry. If you play the spinners well you can chase this. I am 100 per cent confident we will win," he added. Opting to bat first, CSK got off to a good start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scripting another fifty-plus partnership in the powerplay.

Both batsmen hit timely boundaries and steered CSK to 74/0 at the end of the ninth over. Yuzvendra Chahal removed Gaikwad in the tenth over but Suresh Raina and du Plessis continued ticking the scoreboard. The duo took CSK over the 100-run mark in the 13th over. But RCB bounced back in the game as Harshal Patel dismissed both Raina and du Plessis in consecutive balls to reduce CSK to 113/3 in the 14th over.

Ambati Rayudu and Jadeja then carried CSK innings as they both added 31 runs in 22 balls. But Harshal picked up his third wicket of the match when he dismissed Rayudu in the 18th over. In the final overs, CSK scored at a sluggish courtesy of some fine bowling by RCB before Jadeja bludgeoned the bowling attack as he smacked five sixes in the last six legal deliveries to take his side close to 200. (ANI)

