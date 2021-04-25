Soccer-Man United thrash Spurs in WSL to keep European hopes alive

Left Menu

Manchester United hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the FA Women's Super League on Sunday to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive. Chelsea, who take on Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday, top the standings on 51 points, two points ahead of Manchester City with two games left.

Manchester United hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the FA Women's Super League on Sunday to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive. United moved to third spot on 41 points after 20 games, three ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal, who take on Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday and also have a match in hand. The top three sides will play in next season's Champions League.

Ella Toone, Christen Press and Jessica Sigsworth scored in the opening 31 minutes for United, and Toone added a second from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half. Alanna Kennedy grabbed a late consolation for Spurs. Chelsea, who take on Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday, top the standings on 51 points, two points ahead of Manchester City with two games left.

