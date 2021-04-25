Left Menu

Soccer-Man United thrash Spurs, Arsenal beat Brighton in WSL as Euro race hots up

Manchester United hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 and Jordan Nobbs scored twice as Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the FA Women's Super League as the battle for the final Champions League spot intensified on Sunday . With the top three set to play in the flagship European competition next season, Arsenal are third on 41 points and ahead of United on goal difference with a game in hand.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:41 IST
Manchester United hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 and Jordan Nobbs scored twice as Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the FA Women's Super League as the battle for the final Champions League spot intensified on Sunday .

With the top three set to play in the flagship European competition next season, Arsenal are third on 41 points and ahead of United on goal difference with a game in hand. Chelsea are top on 51 points, with Manchester City second on 49. In the first game of the day Ella Toone, Christen Press and Jessica Sigsworth scored in the opening 31 minutes for United. Toone added a second from the penalty spot before Alanna Kennedy grabbed a late consolation for Spurs.

That lifted United briefly above Arsenal, but Gunners midfielder Nobbs struck after 27 minutes and added a second 13 minutes from time as Arsenal dominated Brighton to regain third spot. At the other end of the table in the 12-team league, Aston Villa and Bristol City played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday, while 10th-placed Birmingham City drew 1-1 with Reading on Sunday and West Ham against Everton ended scoreless.

Bristol occupy the relegation spot on 12 points, behind Villa on goal difference, while West Ham and Birmingham are both on 14 points.

