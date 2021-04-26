Left Menu

Basketball-Bagayoko becomes Spain's youngest-ever top-flight basketball player aged 14

Bagayoko also made his debut almost 18 months before two-time NBA all star Luka Doncic did for Real Madrid in 2015. Youngest-ever Spanish top-flight basketball debutants 14 years, 227 days - Bassala Bagayoko (Fuenlabrada, 2021) 14 years, 359 days - Ricky Rubio (Joventut, 2005) 15 years, 99 days - Angel Rebolo (Breogan, 1990) 15 years, 305 days - Carlos Alocen (Zaragoza, 2016) 16 years, 9 days - Pablo Sanchez (Malaga, 2018) 16 years, 61 days - Luka Doncic (Real Madrid, 2015)

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:35 IST
Basketball-Bagayoko becomes Spain's youngest-ever top-flight basketball player aged 14

While most 14 year-olds are concentrating on many of the challenges that life throws at them in their early adolescence, Bassala Bagayoko was making history as the youngest-ever player to make his debut in Spain's top-flight basketball league. The Mali-born teenager, who measures an incredible 207cm tall, came on as a substitute in the first quarter for Fuenlabrada in their 90-76 defeat by Real Madrid aged 14 years, 227 days.

Bagayoko scored two points in the game for his team, who were missing six regulars through injury and COVID-19 cases. He now heads up an impressive list of teenage debutants in the Spanish league.

His debut comfortably beats the record previously held by Ricky Rubio, who now plays in the NBA with Minnesota Timberwolves. Rubio made his top-flight bow with boyhood club Joventut Badalona aged 14 years, 359 days in 2005. Bagayoko also made his debut almost 18 months before two-time NBA all star Luka Doncic did for Real Madrid in 2015.

Youngest-ever Spanish top-flight basketball debutants 14 years, 227 days - Bassala Bagayoko (Fuenlabrada, 2021)

14 years, 359 days - Ricky Rubio (Joventut, 2005) 15 years, 99 days - Angel Rebolo (Breogan, 1990)

15 years, 305 days - Carlos Alocen (Zaragoza, 2016) 16 years, 9 days - Pablo Sanchez (Malaga, 2018)

16 years, 61 days - Luka Doncic (Real Madrid, 2015)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indian hospitals swampedExclusive-Indias federal government wont import va...

Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal

Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.He said the Delhi g...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Youn Yuh-jungs Oscars win rewrites South Korean film historyWhile accepting her award for best supporting actress at Sundays Academy Awards, South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung jo...

Guj:Saved from fire,4 COVID-19 patients die in other hospitals

At least four critically ill COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in Surat in Gujarat where they were shifted along with 12 others from the ICU ward of a private hospital following a fire, officials said on Monday.A total of 16 pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021