Left Menu

IPL 2021: Jaffer asks KKR to give Cummins 'a pat and night off' ahead of Punjab Kings game

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), former India batsman and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer suggested pacer Pat Cummins should be given a pat on his back and a "night off" after he donated to the PM-Cares Fund to help purchase oxygen supply.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:54 IST
IPL 2021: Jaffer asks KKR to give Cummins 'a pat and night off' ahead of Punjab Kings game
Wasim Jaffer (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), former India batsman and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer suggested pacer Pat Cummins should be given a pat on his back and a "night off" after he donated to the PM-Cares Fund to help purchase oxygen supply. The Australian pacer has donated $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund and also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, to come forward and donate as the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

While replying to Cummins' tweet, Jaffer wrote, "Give him a PAT on the back and the night off too @KKRiders." In five matches so far, KKR pacer Cummins has picked four wickets and scored 82 runs. "India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. "As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," he informed."I encourage my fellow IPL players -- and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity -- to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000," Cummins added.

The KKR pacer is hopeful that the amount he has donated will make a difference to someone amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India. "At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives," said Cummins.

"I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone," he added. KKR is at the bottom of the table with fours defeats in their five games of the season while Punjab is at fifth spot with two wins in five matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indian hospitals swampedExclusive-Indias federal government wont import va...

Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: Arvind Kejriwal

Free COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to all above 18 years of age in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, saying his government has already approved the purchase of 1.34 crore doses.He said the Delhi g...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Youn Yuh-jungs Oscars win rewrites South Korean film historyWhile accepting her award for best supporting actress at Sundays Academy Awards, South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung jo...

Guj:Saved from fire,4 COVID-19 patients die in other hospitals

At least four critically ill COVID-19 patients died at different hospitals in Surat in Gujarat where they were shifted along with 12 others from the ICU ward of a private hospital following a fire, officials said on Monday.A total of 16 pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021