Cricket-Zimbabwe recall Taylor for Pakistan test series

Zimbabwe have recalled batsman Brendan Taylor and picked five uncapped players in their 16-man squad for the two-test series against Pakistan that starts at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe have recalled batsman Brendan Taylor and picked five uncapped players in their 16-man squad for the two-test series against Pakistan that starts at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Taylor did not feature in Zimbabwe's previous series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates due to ill health, but provides some much needed experience, especially in the absence of middle-order batsman Craig Ervine, who has a calf injury.

Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has also been a stalwart of the middle order in recent years, misses out as he receives treatment for a bone marrow infection. The five uncapped players are all-rounders Luke Jongwe and Roy Kaia, left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava, top-order batsman Milton Shumba and fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga, who at the age of 27 has only played three first class matches to date.

The first test will start on Thursday, with the second scheduled for May 7-11 at the same venue. Squad:

Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

