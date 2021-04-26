Left Menu

IPL 2021: Krishna, Narine, Cummins restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

A spirited bowling performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Punjab Kings to 123/9 in their allotted 20 overs here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:42 IST
IPL 2021: Krishna, Narine, Cummins restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9
KKR players celebrating after taking a wicket (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A spirited bowling performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Punjab Kings to 123/9 in their allotted 20 overs here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. KKR bowlers backed their skipper Eoin Morgan's decision of bowling after winning the toss as they bowled on tight lengths and did not give any loose balls to Punjab batters to score freely.

Apart from openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, no other batsman was able to stitch a decent partnership. Rahul and Mayank gave a slow start to the side and added 36-run for the opening wicket. Pat Cummins bagged the first wicket for his side as he dismissed Rahul (19) in the sixth over. Chris Gayle could not live up to the expectation as he was sent back to the pavilion on a golden duck by Shivam Mavi. Things did not turn good for Punjab as Deepak Hooda (1) too departed cheaply in the eighth over.

Nicholas Pooran and Mayank build an 18-run brief stand for the fourth wicket but Narine broke the partnership. Mayank departed after scoring 31 runs studded with two sixes. Punjab kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Moises Henriques (2), Pooran (19), Shahrukh Khan (13), and Ravi Bishnoi (1) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard.

In the death overs, Chris Jordan's 30-run knock off 18 balls guided the side to a respectable total in the end. For KKR, Krishna returned with the figures of 3-30 in his four overs while Cummins and Narine scalped two wickets each. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 123/9 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 31, Chris Jordan 30; Prasidh Krishna 3-30, Sunil Narine 2-22, Pat Cummins 2-31) vs KKR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian anti-Semitism incidents hit record in 2020, report says

Anti-Semitism incidents in Austria rose last year to the highest level since the Jewish communitys official records began 19 years ago, with protests against coronavirus restrictions helping to fuel the rise, a report showed on Monday. The ...

Karnataka issues guidelines for lockdown, starting from Tuesday to May 12 morning

Metro Rail, taxi and bus services will not be operated, while schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadia and swimming pools will remain closed in Karnataka during the 14-day lockdown starting from Tuesday morning to May 1...

India's COVID-19 situation 'beyond heartbreaking', says WHO chief

Highlighting that several countries are still experiencing intense COVID-19 transmission, World Health Organisation WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that situation in India is beyond heartbreaking. It is pleasing to see ...

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021