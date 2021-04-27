Left Menu

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is heartbroken after his team conceded a last-minute equaliser in its AFC Champions League match against Al Rayyan, saying the side wanted to win for the people of India who are battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.FC Goa conceded an 89th minute goal to squander a chance to become the first Indian club to win a match in the prestigious AFC Champions League ACL as it played out a 1-1 draw with Al Rayyan of Qatar here on Monday.It is difficult when you lose in the last minute.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:35 IST
Wanted to win for people of India, says FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is heartbroken after his team conceded a last-minute equaliser in its AFC Champions League match against Al Rayyan, saying the side wanted to win for the people of India who are battling a deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

FC Goa conceded an 89th minute goal to squander a chance to become the first Indian club to win a match in the prestigious AFC Champions League (ACL) as it played out a 1-1 draw with Al Rayyan of Qatar here on Monday.

''It is difficult when you lose in the last minute. But, the truth is that we are playing against very good teams. It is a pleasure to play against Persepolis, Al Wahda and Al Rayyan,'' Ferrando said. ''It was a very important game because the situation in India is very difficult at this moment. We were thinking that if we win it will be a good moment for the Indian people because it's very difficult for the players at the moment. ''They were talking about playing for India because I know about the difficult moments. But, we conceded at the last moment. This is football,'' he added.

Jorge Ortiz gave FC Goa the lead in the third minute of the Group E match but Ali Ferydoon equalised with just a minute left in the regulation time.

Al Rayyan had the majority of possession in the first half but it was an even contest in the second session.

''Of course, we need to improve. We have our next match against Al Wahda. There are some injuries, and it is difficult to prepare. The medical staff have been working tirelessly,'' Ferrando said. ''We needed to be better during the transition prior to conceding. That's a big difference between the other teams playing here and us. It was a terrible moment for my players to concede at the last moment. They were also exhausted,'' he expressed.

The Gaurs are currently on three points from five matches with their last game slated against Al Wahda FSCC on April 30.

The Indian Super League side went out of reckoning for a knock-out berth after Al Wahda of the UAE beat last season runners-up Persepolis FC 1-0 in another Group E match played earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

