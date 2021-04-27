Left Menu

IPL 2021: Play brand of cricket that gives people back home something to look forward to, says McCullum

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum addressed his side in the dressing room, saying that his team should look to play an exciting brand of cricket to give people some respite during these testing times.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:12 IST
IPL 2021: Play brand of cricket that gives people back home something to look forward to, says McCullum
KKR coach Brendon McCullum (Photo/ KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum addressed his side in the dressing room, saying that his team should look to play an exciting brand of cricket to give people some respite during these testing times. "I know people out there are struggling with what's going on out there at the moment. In terms of the pandemic and the situation, not just here in India but also abroad, heightened here in India. I understand it's a difficult time, we are going to do our best and play a brand of cricket and style of cricket that gives people back home something to look forward to even if it's just for a three-four hour period," said McCullum while addressing his teammates in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KKR.

"We are in a privileged position, we can give little bit of hope even in these testing times," he added. Australia pacer Pat Cummins also urged everyone to stay indoors. "It's to everyone out there in India, we are all thinking of you, we know it's a really tough time, stay safe, look after each other," said Cummins.

Batting coach Abhishek Nayar, and players Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna also urged the players to stay indoors and stay safe against this deadly virus. On Monday, Australian pacer Pat Cummins also donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19. He made a donation to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

KKR is currently at the fifth position in the IPL points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Castrol India shares close over 2 pc higher post earnings

Shares of Castrol India closed over 2 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March.The stock, which jumped 7.10 per cent to Rs 134.15 on the BSE during the day, closed at Rs 127....

Russian court imposes unspecified restrictions on Navalny network

A Russian court imposed undisclosed restrictions on Tuesday on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys anti-corruption group, while it considers a request to ban his network as extremist.The Moscow court held a preliminary hearing on Monday t...

ANALYSIS-Bankers call for more bang to Britain's big finance fightback

Shortly after Britain left the European Union, finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged a series of measures he dubbed Big Bang 2.0 to ensure the City of London remained one of the worlds top financial centres. Four months on, many financiers s...

Rugby-Premiership agrees to release Lions players before warm-up game with Japan

Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the British Irish Lions to release its players at the end of their domestic commitments and before their warm-up game against Japan.The match against Japan on Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021