Left Menu

Soccer-New women's Champions League to redistribute 24 mln euros next season

"The development of women's football should not be driven by short-term gain but a long-term vision," Ceferin said in a statement. "Thanks to the solidarity payments at the heart of this project and the increased rewards, every last Euro generated by the women's Champions League and even more will go back into the women's game." UEFA said the new model will allow teams competing in the group stage to receive at least 400,000 euros -- five times the amount teams currently earn in the last-16 -- while winners walk away with 1.4 million euros.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:10 IST
Soccer-New women's Champions League to redistribute 24 mln euros next season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA will redistribute 24 million euros ($29 million) to clubs across Europe when the revamped women's Champions League kicks off next season, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday. UEFA said the new format, which includes a 16-team group stage with centralised marketing and television coverage, will increase revenue while the distribution model also draws on a cross-subsidy from the men's competitions.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which has only been used in the final of the women's competition, will be used from the quarter-finals on from next season, UEFA said. The cash redistribution amount is more than four times the current figure going to clubs across Europe. UEFA added that 23% of the amount will be distributed to non-participating clubs in Europe's top domestic leagues in the form of solidarity payments.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, fresh from seeing off the threat of a breakaway "Super League" by 12 elite clubs earlier this month, said the new system was a perfect example of how the model was key to the long-term development of women's football. "The development of women's football should not be driven by short-term gain but a long-term vision," Ceferin said in a statement.

"Thanks to the solidarity payments at the heart of this project and the increased rewards, every last Euro generated by the women's Champions League and even more will go back into the women's game." UEFA said the new model will allow teams competing in the group stage to receive at least 400,000 euros -- five times the amount teams currently earn in the last-16 -- while winners walk away with 1.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.8277 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Interior Dept. moves to restore Native American land

The Interior Department on Tuesday said it is taking several steps to make it easier for Native American tribes to take land back into trust and simplify a process that was slowed by the Trump administration.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland i...

Swedish PM given COVID-19 vaccine, urges population to follow suit

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said on Tuesday, and urged Swedes to do the same when offered. The prime minister, 64, who received both criticism and praise for Swedens soft-touch ...

Olivia Rodrigo talks about 'identity crisis' at 14 while filming for Disney channel

After making her debut on the cover of a major magazine, Hollywood star Olivia Rodrigo recently discussed her skyrocketing career, the difficulties of making it as a child star, and the inspiration behind her songwriting. Rodrigo, who start...

Sandstorm delays Delhi's chase against RCB

A sandstorm delayed the start of Delhi Capitals run chase in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.Sent into bat, RCB scored 171 for five on the back of AB de Villiers brilliant 42 ball 75.However, a sudden san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021