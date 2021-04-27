Left Menu

IPL 2021: Wanted to put my mental health first, bio-bubble in UAE was safe, says Zampa

After opting out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday said that he pulled out of the competition in order to keep his mental health in check.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:06 IST
IPL 2021: Wanted to put my mental health first, bio-bubble in UAE was safe, says Zampa
Australian spinner Adam Zampa (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After opting out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday said that he pulled out of the competition in order to keep his mental health in check. On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers Zampa and Kane Richardson opted out of the ongoing IPL due to personal reasons and they conveyed to the franchise that they want to head back to Australia.

"Obviously the COVID situation over here is pretty dire. I just felt, rocking up to training and stuff, obviously, I wasn't playing in the team as well, I was going to training and I wasn't finding the motivation. There were a few other things like bubble fatigue and the chance to get home, once all the news broke about the flights and everything. I thought this was the best time to make the call," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Zampa as saying. "There's a lot of people coming out and saying games of cricket could be a reprieve for some people but that's also going to be a personal answer. Someone who has a family member on their death bed probably doesn't care about the cricket," he added.

When asked about how strong the bio-bubble is in India, Zampa said: "We've been in a few bubbles now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it's India, we're always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful ... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable. The IPL that was held in Dubai six months ago didn't feel that way at all. I felt like that was extremely safe." "Personally, I feel like that would have been a better option originally for this IPL but obviously, there's a lot of political stuff that goes into it. Obviously there's the T20 World Cup that's meant to be happening here later this year. That's probably going to be the next discussion in the cricket world. Six months is a long time," he added.

On Monday, Australian pacer Pat Cummins who is in India playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against COVID-19. He made a donation to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals. "I feel like for leaving anyone leaving halfway through a tournament, it's definitely a financial sacrifice. But from my point of view I wanted to put my mental health first," Zampa said.

"Obviously really generous. I think we'll probably see more of it now. My thoughts go out to everyone over here. I understand how dire the situation is. It's bigger than cricket," he added. Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.23 lakh new coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

RCB beat Delhi Capitals by one run

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in the IPL here on Tuesday.AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to take RCB to 171 for five.In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs.Bri...

Obama 'appalled' by violence against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday local time said he was appalled by the violence against civilians in Myanmar following a military coup in February. The worlds attention must remain on Myanmar, where Ive been appalled by heartbrea...

Fighting for justice, says Navjot Singh Sidhu as he hits back at Amarinder Singh

Soon after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged his party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him, Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu responded that he was only fighting for justice. In a tweet, Sidhu said, Effort...

Doctor, two accomplices held for hoarding Remdesivir injections in Ghaziabad

A joint team of special weapons and tactics SWAT and Kotwali police have arrested three men, including a doctor working in Lucknows King Georges Medical University, for allegedly hoarding Remdesivir injections here, police said on Tuesday.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021