Left Menu

Soccer-Egypt and Algeria drawn together in World Cup dress rehearsal tournament

African powerhouses Egypt and Algeria were drawn in the same group on Tuesday for the inaugural Arab Cup, an event which will take place in December and serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 00:52 IST
Soccer-Egypt and Algeria drawn together in World Cup dress rehearsal tournament
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

African powerhouses Egypt and Algeria were drawn in the same group on Tuesday for the inaugural Arab Cup, an event which will take place in December and serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The tournament will start on Dec. 1, with the final to be held on Dec. 18, exactly one year before the 2022 World Cup final. The date also marks Qatar's national day.

The Arab Cup will be played in six venues in Qatar, all developed and built for the 2022 World Cup, two fewer than will be used for next year's showpiece event. The draw, which took place in a sparsely-attended Katara Opera House in Doha to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, separated teams into four groups of four, with the lowest ranked of the competitors having to qualify to reach the group stages.

The tournament will be contested by 23 Arab countries belonging to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Egypt, African Cup of Nations champions seven times, will play Algeria, who won their second title in Egypt in 2019, and the winner of Lebanon's qualifier against Djibouti, while Libya face Sudan for the last spot in the group.

Hosts Qatar take on Iraq, the winner of Oman's clash with Somalia, and the victor of Bahrain's qualifier against Kuwait. The FIFA Confederations Cup, which normally acts as the World Cup prelude, will not happen this time around.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bail request

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Ghislaine Maxwells latest request for bail, after her lawyer said guards in her Brooklyn jail were keeping her awake at night to ensure she wouldnt commit suicide like the financier Jeffrey Epstein. ...

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% of Aramco to foreign investor, says crown prince

Saudi Arabias crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell another 1 of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a foreign investor.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the worlds biggest oil ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog mulls guidance to curb SPAC projections, liability shield -sources

The U.S. securities regulator is considering new guidance to rein in growth projections made by listed blank-check companies, and clarify when they qualify for certain legal protections, according to three people with knowledge of the discu...

Soccer-UEFA to increase squad size to 26 players for Euro 2020 - reports

Europes soccer governing body UEFA is set to increase the size of the national team squads at this years European Championship from 23 to 26 players, British media reported on Tuesday. The rule is being changed to lighten the burden on play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021