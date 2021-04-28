Olympics-Athletes to get daily COVID tests in Tokyo, spectator decision by June

Olympic athletes will be given daily tests for the coronavirus during their time in Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Games, organisers said on Wednesday. They said a decision about whether to allow domestic spectators to attend would be taken in June.

All participants will need to take two coronavirus tests prior to arriving in Japan, the organisers, including the Tokyo 2020 committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said in a statement.

